PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $23.73 Million

Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) to post sales of $23.73 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $22.61 million and the highest is $24.84 million. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital posted sales of $19.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 22.1%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will report full year sales of $98.66 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $94.29 million to $103.02 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $100.41 million, with estimates ranging from $90.96 million to $109.85 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for PennantPark Floating Rate Capital.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The asset manager reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.05. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 50.76%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.26 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFLT. StockNews.com raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 19th. TheStreet cut PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.83.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $31,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,146 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PennantPark Floating Rate Capital during the third quarter worth about $128,000. 23.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a 12 month low of $11.56 and a 12 month high of $13.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.04. The stock has a market cap of $509.75 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 1.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 15th were given a dividend of $0.095 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 14th. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.76%. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.28%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

