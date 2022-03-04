Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) PT Raised to C$49.00

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price upped by Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00 in a report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Tudor Pickering reaffirmed a buy rating and set a C$45.00 price target on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. CIBC raised shares of Pembina Pipeline from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$45.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a neutral rating and issued a C$44.00 target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$47.00 to C$48.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Pembina Pipeline from C$44.50 to C$45.50 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$46.03.

Pembina Pipeline stock opened at C$45.56 on Thursday. Pembina Pipeline has a 12-month low of C$34.20 and a 12-month high of C$45.93. The company has a market capitalization of C$25.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 83.28, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$40.68 and its 200 day moving average price is C$40.11.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 126.63%.

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 145 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

