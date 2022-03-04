Pembina Pipeline (PBA) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE: PBA) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline is now covered by analysts at TD Securities. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from C$48.00 to C$49.00.

3/3/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group Inc. from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

3/2/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$47.00 to C$49.00.

3/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/1/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from C$43.50 to C$44.50.

2/28/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$44.00 to C$45.00.

2/25/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$41.00 to C$43.00.

2/14/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Scotiabank from a “sector perform” rating to a “sector outperform” rating.

2/9/2022 – Pembina Pipeline was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $34.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Pembina Pipeline boasts an attractive portfolio of energy infrastructure assets that generate stable, recurring fee and tariff-based revenues. Offering solutions to the pipeline limitations in Canada, Pembina’s growth story looks compelling. The company’s integrated business model and diversified presence offers attractive upside opportunity compared to most of its peers. Pembina Pipeline also has a very strong dividend track record. The company’s lower commodity price risk is another positive. However, Pembina hasn’t been immune to the coronavirus-led downturn and faces a potential decline in volumes. The firm’s high net debt levels remain a cause of worry too, while an elevated payout ratio means that Pembina is paying out more than what it earns. Hence, investors are advised to wait for a better entry point.”

1/26/2022 – Pembina Pipeline had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$41.00 to C$42.00.

Shares of NYSE PBA traded up $0.27 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $36.20. The stock had a trading volume of 33,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,402. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.54. Pembina Pipeline Co. has a twelve month low of $27.04 and a twelve month high of $36.32. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $32.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.81. The firm has a market cap of $19.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.17 and a beta of 1.38.

Pembina Pipeline (NYSE:PBA – Get Rating) (TSE:PPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The pipeline company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.39). Pembina Pipeline had a return on equity of 9.97% and a net margin of 13.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. Pembina Pipeline’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 24th. This is a positive change from Pembina Pipeline’s previous monthly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $1.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. Pembina Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio is -824.97%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its position in Pembina Pipeline by 309.2% during the 3rd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 8,810,604 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $278,952,000 after purchasing an additional 6,657,610 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 1,685.0% in the 4th quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 5,243,857 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $159,235,000 after buying an additional 4,950,089 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Pembina Pipeline by 14.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,705,872 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $688,731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,847,666 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in Pembina Pipeline by 27.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 10,321,525 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $327,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,228,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Pembina Pipeline during the fourth quarter valued at about $51,667,000. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. engages in the provision of transportation and midstream services. It operates through the following segments: Pipelines, Facilities, Marketing and New Ventures, and Corporate. The Pipelines segment includes conventional, oil sands and transmission pipeline systems, crude oil storage and terminalling business and related infrastructure.

