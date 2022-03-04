Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Pearson plc (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $608.33.

A number of analysts recently commented on PSO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 930 ($12.48) to GBX 900 ($12.08) in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group cut shares of Pearson from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pearson from GBX 610 ($8.18) to GBX 630 ($8.45) in a research note on Monday.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 24.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,472,000 after purchasing an additional 177,263 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 23,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $269,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 69,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 9,536 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pearson by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 366,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,252,000 after purchasing an additional 10,938 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Pearson during the 2nd quarter valued at $912,000. 9.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PSO stock traded down $0.37 during trading on Friday, reaching $8.12. 36,655 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 568,764. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.56 and its 200 day moving average is $8.98. Pearson has a 1 year low of $7.68 and a 1 year high of $12.39.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. This is a positive change from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.2%.

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

