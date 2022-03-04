Pearson (NYSE:PSO) Price Target Raised to GBX 700

Pearson (NYSE:PSO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Societe Generale from GBX 680 ($9.12) to GBX 700 ($9.39) in a report published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Pearson in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. They set a buy rating for the company. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Pearson from GBX 720 ($9.66) to GBX 670 ($8.99) in a research report on Monday, January 10th. UBS Group lowered shares of Pearson from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Monday, January 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pearson from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Pearson from GBX 703 ($9.43) to GBX 740 ($9.93) in a report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $608.33.

Get Pearson alerts:

Pearson stock opened at $8.49 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.21. Pearson has a one year low of $7.68 and a one year high of $12.39.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be issued a $0.1894 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.2%. This is an increase from Pearson’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PSO. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pearson in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,485,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in Pearson by 795.3% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,017,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,545,000 after acquiring an additional 903,743 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 36.3% in the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,154,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,098,000 after acquiring an additional 573,682 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pearson by 510.2% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 549,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,614,000 after acquiring an additional 459,259 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in Pearson by 2,690.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 363,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after acquiring an additional 350,654 shares during the last quarter. 9.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Pearson (Get Rating)

Pearson Plc engages in the business of education, business information, and consumer publishing markets. It operates through the following segments: Global Online Learning, Global Assessment, North American Courseware, and International. The Global Online Learning segment offers virtual schools and online program management.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pearson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pearson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.