Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) PT Lowered to $9.00 at Susquehanna

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a positive rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Cowen upgraded shares of Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Paysafe from $15.00 to $9.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price target for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

Get Paysafe alerts:

Shares of Paysafe stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $3.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 251,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,144. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.58.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Paysafe by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Paysafe in the 4th quarter worth about $41,000.

About Paysafe (Get Rating)

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Paysafe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paysafe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.