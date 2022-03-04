Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Royal Bank of Canada

Paysafe (NASDAQ:PSFE – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Royal Bank of Canada from $9.00 to $5.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Royal Bank of Canada currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Bank of America downgraded Paysafe from a buy rating to an underperform rating and decreased their target price for the company from $6.00 to $4.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on Paysafe from $9.00 to $4.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Paysafe from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Cowen upgraded Paysafe from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded Paysafe from an outperform rating to a peer perform rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $14.00 to $4.50 in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Paysafe has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $8.13.

NASDAQ:PSFE traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.15. The stock had a trading volume of 123,619 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,543,144. Paysafe has a 1-year low of $2.59 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.58 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paysafe by 66.0% in the fourth quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 8,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 3,316 shares in the last quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Paysafe in the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Paysafe Limited provides digital commerce solutions to online businesses, SMB merchants, and consumers through its Paysafe Network worldwide. It offers digital wallet solutions under the Skrill and NETELLER brands, which enable users to upload, store, withdraw, and pay funds and APMs from a virtual account; Knect, a Skrill-related loyalty program; Net+Prepaid Mastercard, a companion product enabling NETELLER digital wallet active users to access and use stored funds anywhere that Mastercard card products are accepted; rapid transfer solutions; and issuing services for prepaid, virtual, and private label cards on behalf of its merchant customers.

