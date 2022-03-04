Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.04 EPS

Payoneer Global (NASDAQ:PAYO – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.04), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $139.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $126.29 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. Payoneer Global’s quarterly revenue was up 47.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Payoneer Global updated its FY 2022 guidance to EPS.

Shares of PAYO traded down $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $3.94. The company had a trading volume of 172,994 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,557,897. Payoneer Global has a 52-week low of $4.05 and a 52-week high of $11.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.44.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Payoneer Global in the 4th quarter worth approximately $207,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000. California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Payoneer Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,369,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC bought a new position in Payoneer Global during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Payoneer Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Institutional investors own 56.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on PAYO. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Payoneer Global from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Payoneer Global in a research report on Friday, December 10th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Payoneer Global from $13.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Payoneer Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.75.

Payoneer Inc operates a cross-border payment and commerce-enabling platform that facilitates digital businesses, online sellers, and freelancers worldwide to receive and manage their international payments. The company delivers a suite of services that includes cross-border payments, working capital, tax solutions, merchant services, and risk management.

