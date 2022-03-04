Pawtocol (UPI) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $3.46 Million

Pawtocol (CURRENCY:UPI) traded down 2.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on March 3rd. One Pawtocol coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0495 or 0.00000119 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pawtocol has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. Pawtocol has a market cap of $12.76 million and approximately $3.46 million worth of Pawtocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002399 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001763 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.48 or 0.00041935 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,737.16 or 0.06565932 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,903.59 or 1.00518983 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.26 or 0.00046200 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00047280 BTC.

Osmosis (OSMO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $10.95 or 0.00026266 BTC.

Pawtocol Coin Profile

Pawtocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 257,924,377 coins. Pawtocol’s official website is pawtocol.com . The official message board for Pawtocol is medium.com/@pawtocol . Pawtocol’s official Twitter account is @pawtocol

Pawtocol Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pawtocol directly using U.S. dollars.

