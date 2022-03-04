Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Price Target Raised to $32.00 at Morgan Stanley

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Morgan Stanley from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

Shares of PDCO stock traded down $0.14 on Thursday, reaching $31.65. The company had a trading volume of 5,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 691,176. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 19.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. Patterson Companies has a one year low of $26.51 and a one year high of $37.37. The business’s 50-day moving average is $28.94 and its 200 day moving average is $30.37.

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a net margin of 2.51% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Patterson Companies will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.41%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PDCO. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in Patterson Companies by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in Patterson Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

