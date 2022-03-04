Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.05 EPS

Patterson Companies (NASDAQ:PDCO – Get Rating) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.05, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Patterson Companies had a return on equity of 19.69% and a net margin of 2.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 earnings per share. Patterson Companies updated its FY 2022 guidance to $2.080-$2.130 EPS and its FY22 guidance to $2.08-2.13 EPS.

Shares of PDCO stock opened at $31.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.94 and a 200 day moving average of $30.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $3.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.46. Patterson Companies has a twelve month low of $26.51 and a twelve month high of $37.37.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 4th. Investors of record on Friday, January 21st were issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 20th. Patterson Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.41%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PDCO. Janus Henderson Group PLC purchased a new position in Patterson Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $264,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 17.1% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after buying an additional 1,439 shares in the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patterson Companies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $309,000. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 58,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,720,000 after buying an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Patterson Companies by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 72,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,137,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on PDCO shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Patterson Companies from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com upgraded Patterson Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.75.

Patterson Cos., Inc provides products, technologies, services, and business solutions to the dental and animal health markets. It operates through the following segments: Dental, Animal Health, and Corporate. The Dental segment provides consumable dental products, equipment and software, turnkey digital solutions, and value-added services to dentists, dental laboratories, institutions, and other healthcare professionals.

