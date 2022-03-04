Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 4,873 Shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,964 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,873 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $2,295,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 44.7% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 32.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the period. ELM Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. ELM Advisors LLC now owns 8,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.5% in the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 3,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Finally, WNY Asset Management LLC raised its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. WNY Asset Management LLC now owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of IJS opened at $102.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.96. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $95.25 and a 1-year high of $111.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.