Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Purchases 2,418 Shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF (NASDAQ:QYLD – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 101,987 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,418 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF were worth $2,263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of QYLD. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new stake in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $53,000.

Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF stock opened at $20.05 on Friday. Global X NASDAQ 100 Covered Call ETF has a 12-month low of $18.93 and a 12-month high of $23.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.02 and its 200 day moving average is $22.08.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.202 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 22nd. This represents a $2.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 12.09%.

