Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating) by 16.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,577 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,308 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF were worth $2,828,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF in the third quarter worth $32,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $34,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $117,000. Beaumont Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF during the third quarter valued at $205,000.

Get Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF alerts:

Shares of Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF stock opened at $53.98 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $56.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.72. Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF has a 12 month low of $46.81 and a 12 month high of $59.39.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNCL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity MSCI Financials Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.