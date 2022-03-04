Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 17.6% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 107,358 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF comprises 1.0% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,994,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 46.1% during the third quarter. Navigation Wealth Management Inc. now owns 808 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth about $47,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC increased its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 32.8% in the third quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 2,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of SPLG opened at $51.26 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $43.74 and a 52 week high of $56.44.

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

