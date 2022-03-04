Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:SPEU – Get Rating) by 30.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,835 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,142 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Strategic Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $81,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 1,126.8% in the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 91,849 shares in the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $316,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after acquiring an additional 699 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:SPEU opened at $37.48 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio Europe ETF has a 52-week low of $37.33 and a 52-week high of $43.98. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.00.

