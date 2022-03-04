Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FHLC – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 63,451 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,268 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF accounts for approximately 0.7% of Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF were worth $4,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 691,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,129,000 after purchasing an additional 6,936 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 592,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,784,000 after buying an additional 17,274 shares in the last quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 576,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,806,000 after buying an additional 43,711 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 16.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 331,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,151,000 after buying an additional 45,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 304,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,426,000 after buying an additional 98,650 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA FHLC opened at $63.31 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $64.06 and a 200 day moving average of $65.31. Fidelity MSCI Health Care Index ETF has a one year low of $55.77 and a one year high of $69.27.

