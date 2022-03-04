Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC Acquires 1,363 Shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL)

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,363 shares during the quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF were worth $1,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1,304.7% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $659,000 after purchasing an additional 13,660 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in Fidelity Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $221,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 44.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 120,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,808,000 after purchasing an additional 37,136 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 101,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 6,818.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 5,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 5,046 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FVAL stock opened at $49.88 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. Fidelity Value Factor ETF has a one year low of $41.65 and a one year high of $53.14.

