ParkinGo (GOT) Hits Market Cap of $1.40 Million

ParkinGo (CURRENCY:GOT) traded down 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 4th. In the last seven days, ParkinGo has traded down 7.2% against the US dollar. One ParkinGo coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0696 or 0.00000173 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. ParkinGo has a total market cap of $1.40 million and approximately $3,093.00 worth of ParkinGo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $40,296.14 or 1.00174969 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $31.46 or 0.00078220 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001247 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00003078 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $8.92 or 0.00022171 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00001952 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002493 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 49.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.06 or 0.00015056 BTC.

ParkinGo Coin Profile

GOT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. ParkinGo’s total supply is 94,808,613 coins and its circulating supply is 20,168,694 coins. The official website for ParkinGo is parkingo.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ParkinGO (GOT) is a transportation network service with 55 locations in operation across Europe. Over the past twenty years, the ParkinGo network has transformed car service into customer service and their move to blockchain is expected to bring about a new level of efficiency and transparency to its 2.5 million customers. “

Buying and Selling ParkinGo

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkinGo directly using US dollars.

