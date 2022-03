ParkByte Market Capitalization Tops $21,350.48 (PKB)

ParkByte (CURRENCY:PKB) traded 13.4% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on March 4th. In the last seven days, ParkByte has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. ParkByte has a market cap of $21,350.48 and approximately $4.00 worth of ParkByte was traded on exchanges in the last day. One ParkByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0045 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get ParkByte alerts:

Emercoin (EMC) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0476 or 0.00000117 BTC.

WinCash (WCC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000096 BTC.

Universal Currency (UNIT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Internet of People (IOP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Theresa May Coin (MAY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Neutron (NTRN) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Vortex Defi (VTX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Experience Points (XP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

EduMetrix Coin (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00011340 BTC.

EduMetrix (EMC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $18.36 or 0.00115080 BTC.

ParkByte Coin Profile

ParkByte (PKB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 7th, 2015. ParkByte’s total supply is 4,764,026 coins. ParkByte’s official Twitter account is @parkbyte_pkb and its Facebook page is accessible here . ParkByte’s official website is www.parkbyte.com

According to CryptoCompare, “A crypto currency aiming to become the de facto method of payment for the parking industry. A SHA256 coin operating on proof of work and proof of stake with a coin cap of 25 million. The idea of this coin is to lay the foundations to give car park operators the platform to integrate with cryptocurrencies with ease. They see Bitcoin as the tool that is trying to revolutionize the Financial Industry and that it shouldn't stop there. There are many other industry's worldwide that could benefit from its technology. ParkByte will be therefore specifically targeted at laying the foundations for processing parking transactions. Currently Parking can be paid via many methods but there is not yet a crypto related method. “

ParkByte Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParkByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParkByte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ParkByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for ParkByte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParkByte and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.