Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 15,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 76,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.
The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$139.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69.
Pan Global Resources Company Profile (CVE:PGZ)
