Pan Global Resources (CVE:PGZ) Trading 1.4% Higher

Pan Global Resources Inc. (CVE:PGZ – Get Rating)’s share price traded up 1.4% on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$0.72 and last traded at C$0.71. 15,881 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 79% from the average session volume of 76,082 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.70.

The company has a quick ratio of 14.33, a current ratio of 14.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The firm has a market cap of C$139.52 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.65. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$0.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.69.

Pan Global Resources Company Profile

Pan Global Resources Inc, a junior resource company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Spain. It explores for lead, zinc, silver, gold, and copper. The company manages the Aguilas Project that includes 4 mineral exploration licenses covering 13,563 hectares, as well as additional mineral rights applications covering 2,803 hectares located in the provinces of Cordoba and Ciudad Real, Kingdom of Spain.

