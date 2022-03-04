Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) Upgraded to “Hold” by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PAN AMER SILVER is a mining company focused exclusively on silver. Pan American Silver Corp. is founded upon a single mission, to become the best vehicle for equity investors wanting to gain real exposure to higher silver prices. To accomplish this they are striving to increase their low-cost silver production, to have the most successful silver exploration programs, to hold the largest silver reserves and resources, and to be the purest of the world’s large silver producers. “

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $32.00 to $29.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. National Bankshares cut their price objective on Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Pan American Silver from $49.00 to $48.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 11th. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from $36.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Pan American Silver from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pan American Silver presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.60.

Shares of PAAS stock opened at $25.64 on Tuesday. Pan American Silver has a 12-month low of $20.74 and a 12-month high of $36.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 55.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.27.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS – Get Rating) (TSE:PAAS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The basic materials company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by ($0.07). Pan American Silver had a net margin of 5.98% and a return on equity of 6.17%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Pan American Silver will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 7th will be given a $0.094 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 4th. This represents a $0.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 86.96%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 906,705 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,098,000 after purchasing an additional 37,585 shares during the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $414,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 10,719 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 126,109 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,935,000 after acquiring an additional 7,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pan American Silver by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 36,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $840,000 after acquiring an additional 5,231 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 44.65% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp. engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of mineral properties. It owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. The company operates through the following segments: Silver, Gold, and Other. Pan American Silver was founded by Ross J.

