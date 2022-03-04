Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW) Updates FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $7.230-$7.300 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $7.230. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.43 billion-$5.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.39 billion.Palo Alto Networks also updated its Q3 2022 guidance to $1.650-$1.680 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $585.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Palo Alto Networks in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. They issued an overweight rating and a $700.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $540.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $560.00 to $605.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, November 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $611.34.

Shares of PANW stock traded down $18.16 on Friday, reaching $555.25. 19,765 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,872,277. Palo Alto Networks has a 1 year low of $311.56 and a 1 year high of $598.96. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $522.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $503.04. The company has a market cap of $54.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -120.97 and a beta of 1.36.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 21st. The network technology company reported $1.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 42.84% and a negative net margin of 9.50%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.42) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Palo Alto Networks will post -1.19 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Nikesh Arora sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $511.53, for a total value of $1,598,531.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $517.94, for a total transaction of $776,910.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 28,625 shares of company stock worth $15,029,441. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,087 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the 4th quarter worth about $375,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 172.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 2,160 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,367 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,269 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $1,820,000 after acquiring an additional 1,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 23.1% during the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,894 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after acquiring an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.27% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

