Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Director Sells $92,072.25 in Stock

Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) Director Gary W. Pace sold 1,359 shares of Pacira BioSciences stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.75, for a total value of $92,072.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

NASDAQ PCRX opened at $71.63 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.86 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 3.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.25. Pacira BioSciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $74.76.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.37. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.94% and a net margin of 7.75%. The business had revenue of $159.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $157.42 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in Pacira BioSciences by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 9,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $583,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.5% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,300,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC grew its position in Pacira BioSciences by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Outfitter Financial LLC now owns 23,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 248 shares during the last quarter.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pacira BioSciences from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective (down previously from $97.00) on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Saturday, February 26th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Northland Securities upped their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $61.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pacira BioSciences has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.00.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

