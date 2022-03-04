Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $29.45 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that Outset Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:OM – Get Rating) will post $29.45 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Outset Medical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $30.69 million and the lowest is $26.79 million. Outset Medical posted sales of $22.92 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 28.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Outset Medical will report full year sales of $141.15 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $121.43 million to $149.35 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $219.47 million, with estimates ranging from $200.30 million to $232.82 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Outset Medical.

Get Outset Medical alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Outset Medical in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outset Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 25th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of Outset Medical from $70.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of Outset Medical from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $55.00 to $50.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.25.

NASDAQ:OM opened at $43.77 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.93, a quick ratio of 9.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -15.20 and a beta of 2.49. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $39.92 and its 200 day moving average is $45.92. Outset Medical has a 12 month low of $33.29 and a 12 month high of $61.00.

In other Outset Medical news, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total transaction of $117,625.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel John L. Brottem sold 10,002 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.61, for a total transaction of $356,171.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,287 shares of company stock valued at $4,804,876 over the last quarter. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 6.3% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 7.0% during the third quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 7,308 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 480 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 23,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 0.8% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 86,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,272,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Outset Medical by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 47,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares during the period.

Outset Medical Company Profile (Get Rating)

Outset Medical, Inc, a medical technology company, develops a hemodialysis system for dialysis. It offers Tablo Hemodialysis System, which comprises of a compact console with integrated water purification, on-demand dialysate production, and software and connectivity capabilities for dialysis care in acute and home settings.

Read More

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Outset Medical (OM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Outset Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outset Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.