Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$5.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.

OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Get Osisko Mining alerts:

Shares of OSK opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$5.02.

In related news, Senior Officer Mathieu Savard bought 8,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$4.15 per share, with a total value of C$34,860.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 75,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$312,910. Also, Senior Officer Blair David Zaritsky bought 7,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$3.97 per share, for a total transaction of C$30,966.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 70,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$280,917.20. In the last 90 days, insiders bought 91,200 shares of company stock valued at $367,477.

Osisko Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.