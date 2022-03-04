Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK) Given a C$5.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Osisko Mining (TSE:OSK – Get Rating) has been assigned a C$5.00 price objective by research analysts at Raymond James in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the mining company’s stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 22.85% from the company’s current price.
OSK has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bankshares boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Cormark boosted their price target on Osisko Mining from C$6.25 to C$6.75 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.
Shares of OSK opened at C$4.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$1.41 billion and a P/E ratio of -101.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of C$4.14 and a 200 day moving average price of C$3.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 5.60. Osisko Mining has a 12 month low of C$2.33 and a 12 month high of C$5.02.
Osisko Mining Company Profile (Get Rating)
Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.
