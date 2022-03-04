Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane Sells 2,680 Shares

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 2,680 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.92, for a total value of $18,545.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of NYSE:OSCR opened at $6.81 on Friday. Oscar Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.72 and a 1 year high of $37.00. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.45. The firm has a market cap of $1.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.08. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 33.83% and a negative net margin of 31.11%. The company had revenue of $496.07 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Oscar Health, Inc. will post -2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $1,575,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 25.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,059,000 after buying an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Oscar Health during the third quarter valued at about $1,322,000. State Street Corp bought a new position in Oscar Health during the second quarter valued at about $2,756,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Oscar Health by 20.6% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 76,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 13,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.16% of the company’s stock.

OSCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Oscar Health in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $6.50 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.58.

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

