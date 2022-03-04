Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH) Short Interest Update

Orphazyme A/S (NASDAQ:ORPH – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,100,000 shares, a growth of 283.3% from the January 31st total of 287,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 975,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ORPH. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $63,000. Man Group plc purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $95,000. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth $172,000. Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the third quarter worth $105,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orphazyme A/S in the second quarter worth $197,000. Institutional investors own 10.74% of the company’s stock.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Orphazyme A/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.25 price objective on the stock in a research note on Saturday, December 11th.
Orphazyme A/S, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for the treatment of neurodegenerative orphan diseases. The company focuses on the amplification of heat-shock proteins to develop and commercialize therapeutics for diseases caused by protein misfolding and aggregation, and lysosomal dysfunction, including lysosomal storage and neuromuscular degenerative diseases.
