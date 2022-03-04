Oppenheimer Comments on Workhorse Group Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:WKHS)

Workhorse Group Inc. (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Oppenheimer raised their FY2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Workhorse Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst C. Rusch now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.43) for the year, up from their previous estimate of ($0.59). Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Workhorse Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on WKHS. UBS Group raised Workhorse Group to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital raised Workhorse Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Workhorse Group from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday. R. F. Lafferty raised Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Workhorse Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.92.

NASDAQ:WKHS opened at $3.74 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.90. Workhorse Group has a 52-week low of $2.58 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a current ratio of 1.87. The company has a market cap of $583.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 2.48.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,653,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,730,000 after buying an additional 122,242 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 66.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 5,172,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,551,000 after buying an additional 2,056,225 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 14.2% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,132,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,016,000 after buying an additional 514,525 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,385,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,759,000 after buying an additional 254,328 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Workhorse Group by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,167,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,450,000 after buying an additional 374,418 shares during the period. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workhorse Group, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of sustainable solutions to the commercial transportation sector. It operates as an original equipment manufacturer, which designs and builds battery-electric vehicles including trucks and aircraft. The firm also creates all-electric delivery trucks and drone systems.

