Oppenheimer Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH)

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Tuesday, March 1st. Oppenheimer analyst J. Kim now anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of ($0.24) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.21). Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $31.00 price target on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Aurinia Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.71) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $1.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on AUPH. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price (down from $40.00) on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $31.00 to $27.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $29.80.

NASDAQ:AUPH opened at $10.89 on Friday. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $9.72 and a one year high of $33.97. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.72 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.56.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AUPH – Get Rating) (TSE:AUP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.02. Aurinia Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 396.81% and a negative return on equity of 54.25%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.05) earnings per share.

In related news, Director Jill Leversage purchased 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.04 per share, with a total value of $32,064.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AUPH. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 1,082.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,627,287 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $47,009,000 after purchasing an additional 3,320,601 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 101.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,820,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,640,000 after acquiring an additional 918,076 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $17,728,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals by 7,641.6% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 768,195 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $17,569,000 after acquiring an additional 758,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Aurinia Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $13,870,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.90% of the company’s stock.

Aurinia Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes therapies to treat various diseases with unmet medical need in Japan and China. The company offers LUPKYNIS for the treatment of adult patients with active lupus nephritis. It has a collaboration and license agreement with Otsuka Pharmaceutical Co, Ltd.

