Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oportun Financial Corporation is a Community Development Financial Institution providing financial services. It operates primarily in Arizona, California, Florida, Idaho, Illinois, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Texas, Utah and Wisconsin. Oportun Financial Corporation is based in SAN CARLOS, Calif. “

Get Oportun Financial alerts:

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on OPRT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Oportun Financial from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oportun Financial from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $15.71 on Wednesday. Oportun Financial has a 52-week low of $14.91 and a 52-week high of $27.95. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $18.38 and a 200-day moving average of $22.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.98 million, a PE ratio of 10.14 and a beta of 1.30.

Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.10. Oportun Financial had a net margin of 7.56% and a return on equity of 18.28%. The business had revenue of $194.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $184.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 37.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Oportun Financial will post 2.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 3,343,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,696,000 after buying an additional 17,173 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,736,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,486,000 after buying an additional 42,644 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 37.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,225,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,703,000 after buying an additional 611,601 shares during the last quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,693,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,299,000 after buying an additional 243,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Oportun Financial by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,044,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,915,000 after buying an additional 49,449 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Oportun Financial (Get Rating)

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oportun Financial (OPRT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oportun Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oportun Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.