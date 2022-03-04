Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.330-$0.410 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.490. The company issued revenue guidance of $209.50 million-$212.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $209.16 million.Ooma also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS.

Shares of NYSE OOMA opened at $16.87 on Friday. Ooma has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.37. The firm has a market cap of $401.51 million, a P/E ratio of -168.68 and a beta of 0.60.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.02) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ooma will post -0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on OOMA. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Colliers Securities initiated coverage on Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.08.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OOMA. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 28,676 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 597 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Ooma by 8.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ooma by 34.5% in the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,389 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Ooma by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,594 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,258,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.56% of the company’s stock.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

