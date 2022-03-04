Ooma (NYSE:OOMA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.15 EPS

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.15, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Ooma updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.090-$0.110 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $0.330-$0.410 EPS.

NYSE OOMA traded down $1.97 on Friday, hitting $14.90. 2,026 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,131. The business’s fifty day moving average is $18.18 and its 200 day moving average is $19.37. Ooma has a 52 week low of $15.54 and a 52 week high of $24.89. The company has a market capitalization of $354.62 million, a PE ratio of -153.88 and a beta of 0.60.

OOMA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on shares of Ooma in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ooma has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.08.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in Ooma by 390.8% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,951 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its position in Ooma by 34.5% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 5,417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,000 after acquiring an additional 1,389 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in Ooma by 132.4% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,646 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,217 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its position in Ooma by 11.2% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,111 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $169,000 after acquiring an additional 921 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Ooma by 8.6% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,317 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

