Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Ooma, Inc. (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.08.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on OOMA shares. Alliance Global Partners boosted their price target on shares of Ooma from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. Colliers Securities began coverage on shares of Ooma in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ooma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th.

OOMA traded down $0.08 on Friday, reaching $16.87. 54,398 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 63,131. The stock has a market cap of $401.51 million, a PE ratio of -169.28 and a beta of 0.60. Ooma has a twelve month low of $15.54 and a twelve month high of $24.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $18.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $19.38.

Ooma (NYSE:OOMA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 2nd. The technology company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $49.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.03 million. Ooma had a negative net margin of 1.21% and a negative return on equity of 2.14%. Ooma’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.01) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ooma will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 96,220 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,815,000 after acquiring an additional 2,754 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 63.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 58,793 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,110,000 after acquiring an additional 22,928 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ooma by 13.6% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 458,078 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,639,000 after acquiring an additional 54,690 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ooma in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $568,000. 85.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Ooma, Inc engages in the provision of platforms for cloud-based communications solutions, smart security and other connected services. It helps create smart workplaces and homes by providing communications, monitoring, security, automation, productivity, and networking infrastructure applications. Its products and services include Ooma business and Ooma residential.

