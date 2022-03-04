Ontology Reaches Market Cap of $477.79 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on March 3rd. One Ontology coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00001317 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Ontology has traded 13.1% higher against the dollar. Ontology has a market capitalization of $477.79 million and $71.24 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Cardano (ADA) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.88 or 0.00002124 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $77.47 or 0.00186907 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002426 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001008 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.60 or 0.00025575 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00022115 BTC.

Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000629 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001858 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000513 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $141.39 or 0.00341107 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 875,249,524 coins. Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Ontology’s official website is ont.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ontology is a public infrastructure chain project and distributed trust collaboration platform. Its blockchain framework supports public blockchain systems and is able to customize different public blockchains for different applications. The blockchain/distributed ledger network combines distributed identity verification, data exchange, data collaboration, procedure protocols, communities, attestation, smart contract system support, and various industry-specific modules. Previously a NEO-based token, the ONT has now launched his mainnet. It will serve as the utility token within the platform. “

Buying and Selling Ontology

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ontology using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

