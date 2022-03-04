Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO) Shares Purchased by MML Investors Services LLC

MML Investors Services LLC boosted its position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 39.4% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 4,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,320 shares during the quarter. MML Investors Services LLC’s holdings in Onto Innovation were worth $337,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of ONTO. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Onto Innovation by 25.6% in the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,436 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares in the last quarter. Silvant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $191,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $206,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Onto Innovation in the third quarter valued at approximately $255,000. 94.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

In related news, Director David Brian Miller sold 5,500 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.41, for a total value of $535,755.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven R. Roth sold 5,000 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Friday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $525,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ONTO opened at $84.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a PE ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $85.45. Onto Innovation Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.17 and a 12-month high of $106.09.

Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The semiconductor company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.12. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 18.04% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The firm had revenue of $225.64 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $215.20 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Onto Innovation’s quarterly revenue was up 45.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 4.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on ONTO shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Onto Innovation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Benchmark increased their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $100.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $108.67.

Onto Innovation Profile (Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in developing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONTO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.