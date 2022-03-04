Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Ontex Group NV (OTCMKTS:ONXXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 280,600 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the January 31st total of 457,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2,806.0 days.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Ontex Group from €7.50 ($8.43) to €6.00 ($6.74) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group cut their target price on Ontex Group from €12.00 ($13.48) to €11.50 ($12.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Ontex Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.83.

Shares of OTCMKTS ONXXF opened at $7.84 on Friday. Ontex Group has a twelve month low of $7.52 and a twelve month high of $11.30. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.75.

Ontex Group NV is an international personal hygiene group. It offers products for baby care, feminine care and adult care and is the partner of choice for consumers, retailers and institutional and private healthcare providers. Ontex’s commercial activities are organized in three Divisions: Europe, which is predominantly focused on providing retailers with their own brands; Americas, Middle East Africa and Asia (AMEAA), which is predominantly focused on local Ontex brands; and Healthcare which focuses on Ontex adult incontinence brands in institutional channels.

