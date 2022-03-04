One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. (NASDAQ:OEPW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a drop of 52.5% from the January 31st total of 14,100 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 46,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

OEPW remained flat at $$9.75 during trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,516 shares, compared to its average volume of 81,564. One Equity Partners Open Water I has a 12 month low of $9.57 and a 12 month high of $9.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.73.

Get One Equity Partners Open Water I alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OEPW. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 51.0% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 2,155,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,976,000 after purchasing an additional 728,446 shares during the period. Sage Rock Capital Management LP bought a new stake in One Equity Partners Open Water I during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,173,000. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I by 39.0% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,316,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,811,000 after acquiring an additional 369,256 shares in the last quarter. CSS LLC IL purchased a new stake in shares of One Equity Partners Open Water I in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $3,477,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in One Equity Partners Open Water I by 135.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 600,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,825,000 after buying an additional 345,743 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.51% of the company’s stock.

One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. is a blank check company. One Equity Partners Open Water I Corp. was founded in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for One Equity Partners Open Water I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.