OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical stock opened at $0.96 on Wednesday. OncoSec Medical has a 52 week low of $0.75 and a 52 week high of $6.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $37.92 million, a PE ratio of -0.83 and a beta of 2.05.

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ:ONCS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, December 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.37) by $0.12. As a group, research analysts forecast that OncoSec Medical will post -0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONCS. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 183,322 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $515,000 after purchasing an additional 41,987 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in OncoSec Medical by 14.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 391,505 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after purchasing an additional 50,799 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $56,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $127,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 16.39% of the company’s stock.

OncoSec Medical, Inc is a biotechnology company focused on designing, developing and commercializing therapies and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and to guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product candidate, ImmunoPulse IL-12, uses an electroporation device, with the aim of reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

