ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) PT Lowered to $20.00 at KeyCorp

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating) had its price objective lowered by KeyCorp from $24.00 to $20.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered ON24 from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and dropped their price target for the company from $25.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ON24 from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, William Blair restated a buy rating on shares of ON24 in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $31.00.

Get ON24 alerts:

NYSE ONTF opened at $13.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. ON24 has a twelve month low of $11.20 and a twelve month high of $57.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $16.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.00. The firm has a market cap of $621.71 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -72.61.

ON24 (NYSE:ONTF – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.06. ON24 had a positive return on equity of 0.84% and a negative net margin of 2.56%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that ON24 will post -0.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $1,225,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ONTF. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of ON24 in the fourth quarter valued at about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in ON24 by 453.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,713 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in ON24 by 237.3% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Institutional investors own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

About ON24 (Get Rating)

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for ON24 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON24 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.