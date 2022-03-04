On the Beach Group (LON:OTB) Given “Hold” Rating at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of On the Beach Group (LON:OTB – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Price Targets.com reports. Liberum Capital currently has a GBX 250 ($3.35) price target on the stock.

OTB has been the subject of several other reports. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a buy rating and set a GBX 500 ($6.71) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a hold rating and set a GBX 320 ($4.29) target price on shares of On the Beach Group in a report on Monday, January 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of GBX 406.67 ($5.46).

OTB stock opened at GBX 228.50 ($3.07) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 284.92 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 302.80. The stock has a market capitalization of £379.04 million and a PE ratio of -12.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94. On the Beach Group has a 52 week low of GBX 198.40 ($2.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 517 ($6.94).

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. It operates through four segments: OTB, International, Classic, and CPH. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk websites in the United Kingdom.

