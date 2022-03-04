Old Port Advisors Sells 623 Shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Old Port Advisors lessened its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 623 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $582,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP grew its stake in Alibaba Group by 2,141.9% in the 3rd quarter. Boussard & Gavaudan Investment Management LLP now owns 22,643,329 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,770,000 after acquiring an additional 21,633,311 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 7.4% in the third quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 16,792,617 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,486,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,157,345 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 14,211,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,103,939,000 after acquiring an additional 81,601 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 8,968,669 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,033,915,000 after acquiring an additional 243,994 shares in the last quarter. 20.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $247.00 to $170.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $215.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 31st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Finally, Argus cut shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $216.20 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $202.55.

Shares of BABA stock opened at $102.39 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $120.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.81. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $100.02 and a 12 month high of $245.69. The company has a market capitalization of $277.57 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.88.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $16.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $14.95. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 7.86% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The company had revenue of $242.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $245.79 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.98 earnings per share. Alibaba Group’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd. engages in providing online and mobile marketplaces in retail and wholesale trade. It operates through the following business segments: Core Commerce; Cloud Computing; Digital Media & Entertainment; and Innovation Initiatives and Others. The Core Commerce segment comprises of platforms operating in retail and wholesale.

