Old Port Advisors Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Old Port Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 102 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $776,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VUG. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 38,841,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,140,037,000 after purchasing an additional 958,832 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,853,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,118,204,000 after buying an additional 272,392 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 14.9% during the 2nd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,868,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $535,853,000 after buying an additional 242,570 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 786,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,175,000 after buying an additional 228,543 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 58.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 541,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $157,052,000 after buying an additional 200,043 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF stock opened at $273.17 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $239.41 and a one year high of $328.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $292.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $302.73.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.