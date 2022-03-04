Old Port Advisors Raises Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Old Port Advisors boosted its stake in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the quarter. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in McKesson were worth $417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC purchased a new stake in McKesson during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Field & Main Bank acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 97.4% during the 2nd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Old North State Trust LLC boosted its position in shares of McKesson by 39.8% during the 3rd quarter. Old North State Trust LLC now owns 232 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.01% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 15,842 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total value of $3,960,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Tracy Faber sold 2,034 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $265.23, for a total value of $539,477.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 17,901 shares of company stock worth $4,506,382 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays upped their price objective on McKesson from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Argus upped their target price on McKesson from $230.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. UBS Group increased their price objective on McKesson from $245.00 to $303.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised McKesson from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on McKesson from $268.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $285.38.

Shares of NYSE:MCK opened at $276.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $259.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $228.75. The stock has a market cap of $41.36 billion, a PE ratio of 31.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. McKesson Co. has a one year low of $169.75 and a one year high of $282.73.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $6.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.42 by $0.73. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 1,931.18% and a net margin of 0.55%. The business had revenue of $68.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $4.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 23.92 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. McKesson’s payout ratio is currently 21.15%.

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

