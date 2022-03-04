Old Port Advisors Purchases 5,263 Shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN)

Old Port Advisors raised its position in shares of Orange S.A. (NYSE:ORAN – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 90,598 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,263 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Orange were worth $966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ORAN. IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Orange during the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $103,000. BOKF NA purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $109,000. RNC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Orange in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Orange from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Orange from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Argus downgraded shares of Orange from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Orange from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.00.

Orange stock opened at $11.28 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $11.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.19. Orange S.A. has a 1 year low of $9.85 and a 1 year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

Orange SA engages as a telecommunication services company, which operates mobile and internet services. It provides telecommunication services to multinational companies, under the brand Orange Business Services. The company was founded in 1794 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

