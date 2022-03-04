Old Port Advisors Grows Stake in Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Old Port Advisors grew its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 961 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Old Port Advisors’ holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $344,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LMT. Eagle Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 2.3% during the second quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 10,687 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,043,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Lockheed Martin by 12.9% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 46,637 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $17,645,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 0.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,044,680 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,530,306,000 after acquiring an additional 26,557 shares during the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 26.7% in the second quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 1,142 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Merit Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 16.9% in the second quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 3,016 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after acquiring an additional 436 shares during the last quarter. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have commented on LMT. Argus lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $365.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $450.00 to $521.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Lockheed Martin from $410.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $400.00 to $445.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $420.48.

LMT opened at $446.40 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $121.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.55 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.20. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1-year low of $324.23 and a 1-year high of $458.53. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $382.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $359.77.

Lockheed Martin (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $7.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $7.16 by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.66 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 91.52%. Lockheed Martin’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $6.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a $2.80 dividend. This represents a $11.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.21%.

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 8,063 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.91, for a total value of $3,514,742.33. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Brian P. Colan sold 1,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $426.45, for a total transaction of $826,033.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,826,783 over the last quarter. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Lockheed Martin Profile (Get Rating)

Lockheed Martin Corp. operates as a global security and aerospace company, which engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services. It operates through the following business segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control (MFC), Rotary and Mission Systems (RMS) and Space.

