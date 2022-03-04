Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) Price Target Cut to $205.00 by Analysts at Citigroup

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Citigroup from $215.00 to $205.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

OKTA has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Okta from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Okta from $293.00 to $270.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Okta in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They set an overweight rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Okta presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $249.86.

Okta stock traded down $7.57 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $160.41. The stock had a trading volume of 45,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,295,146. The firm has a market cap of $24.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.89 and a beta of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $226.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.89 and a quick ratio of 2.89. Okta has a twelve month low of $152.51 and a twelve month high of $287.44.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.27) by $1.09. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.37) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Okta will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 18,363 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.19, for a total transaction of $4,043,348.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of Okta stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $718,377.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock worth $6,369,103. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. Jennison Associates LLC raised its position in Okta by 334.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,284,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,016,861,000 after purchasing an additional 3,298,332 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in Okta by 4.9% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 2,819,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $632,059,000 after acquiring an additional 132,406 shares during the last quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Okta by 41.7% in the third quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 2,748,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $652,338,000 after buying an additional 808,325 shares during the period. Deer Management Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Okta during the 4th quarter valued at $614,155,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Okta by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,074,508 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,042,000 after purchasing an additional 247,672 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.03% of the company’s stock.

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

