OKCash (OK) Achieves Market Cap of $898,404.63

OKCash (CURRENCY:OK) traded up 48.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 4th. OKCash has a market capitalization of $898,404.63 and approximately $9,450.00 worth of OKCash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OKCash coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0106 or 0.00000027 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, OKCash has traded up 29.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $39,478.25 or 1.00214595 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $31.16 or 0.00079108 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001261 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.20 or 0.00003056 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.68 or 0.00022028 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001951 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002542 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 43.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0144 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Offshift (XFT) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.04 or 0.00015325 BTC.

OKCash Profile

OKCash is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 24th, 2014. OKCash’s total supply is 84,466,370 coins. The Reddit community for OKCash is /r/OKCash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OKCash’s official website is okcash.co . OKCash’s official Twitter account is @OKCashCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for OKCash is okcashtalk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “The “OK” name got selected to represent the new brand precisely because it reflects properly the coin's goals and attitude. OK is one of only 2 words in the whole world that requires no translation at all to be understood, giving it the potential for mainstream adoption without the hassle of trying to integrate the new name to different cultures. “OK” is understood the whole world over.OK reflects a positive outcome, speed and empathy. Security and user experience are the first thoughts behind any update or code modification. The addition of the word “cash” was made to give it direct inclusion into the financial sector and to communicate the whole concept in a word: “OKCash”.Anybody who hears this word gets an overall concept or general idea of what it is about. OK is the technology while OKCash is the first application of this technology, being the coins we can send or put in our wallets for saving, spending or sharing. OKCash's rebranding was done in April 2015, and since then the OK cryptocurrency has been added to one of the largest cryptocurrency exchanges – Bittrex. This adds to the list of exchanges where the coin is already trading (Bittrex, Bleutrade, Cryptopia ). “

Buying and Selling OKCash

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKCash should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OKCash using one of the exchanges listed above.

