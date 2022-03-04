OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

OFS Capital Co. (NASDAQ:OFS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,800 shares, a decrease of 42.1% from the January 31st total of 27,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 44,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. TheStreet lowered OFS Capital from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered OFS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

NASDAQ:OFS traded up $0.93 on Friday, hitting $11.03. 400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 45,218. The stock has a market cap of $148.01 million, a PE ratio of 2.90, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.24 and a 200-day moving average of $10.59. OFS Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.90 and a fifty-two week high of $11.49.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 7.7% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 452,464 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,507,000 after buying an additional 32,499 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $2,859,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of OFS Capital in the second quarter worth about $156,000. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 15.0% in the third quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 19,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 2,550 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of OFS Capital by 28.2% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 46,125 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $478,000 after buying an additional 10,140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 34.17% of the company’s stock.

About OFS Capital

OFS Capital Corporation, formerly OFS Capital, LLC (OFS Capital), is an externally managed, closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. Its investment objective is to provide its stockholders with both current income and capital appreciation primarily through debt investments and equity investments.

