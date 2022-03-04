Offshift Reaches One Day Volume of $2.22 Million (XFT)

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 8.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on March 4th. One Offshift coin can now be purchased for $5.94 or 0.00014337 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Offshift has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Offshift has a total market capitalization of $28.84 million and approximately $2.22 million worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Offshift alerts:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41,489.66 or 1.00127726 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $33.82 or 0.00081621 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001234 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003142 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.30 or 0.00022443 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001935 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002430 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 30.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0125 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $112.24 or 0.00270871 BTC.

About Offshift

Offshift (XFT) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,855,000 coins. Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here . Offshift’s official message board is medium.com/@offshift

According to CryptoCompare, “Fantasy Cash is a Proof of Work cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm. XFT features a network of masternodes. Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

Offshift Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Offshift using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Offshift Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Offshift and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.